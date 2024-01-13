Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,125,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $29,115,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

