Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives $29.33 Average PT from Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,414,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,764.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 761,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,598,000 after buying an additional 550,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 431,568 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXSL stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.47. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.25%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

