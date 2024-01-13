BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 73,695 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 73,695 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,202,702.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,336,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,174,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $544,894.68.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $46,535.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,846,206.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $2,693,838.42.

On Thursday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,178,551.20.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,944,331.87.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 321,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $5,168,750.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 133,259 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,124,148.46.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,832 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,372,382.08.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 77,203 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $1,222,123.49.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $16.28 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 697,851 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

