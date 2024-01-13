Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.25. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 13,762,976 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BITF shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Bitfarms Trading Down 6.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $786.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 3.74.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

