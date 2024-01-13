Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Increased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9,259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.