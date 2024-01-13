Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.41% of Bath & Body Works worth $31,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,573,000 after purchasing an additional 174,915 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,375,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,824,000 after buying an additional 242,619 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $42.21 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.