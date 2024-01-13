Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.41% of Bath & Body Works worth $31,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.3% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 374.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,427 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $13,954,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.