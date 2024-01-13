Barclays Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$120.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by Barclays from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CP. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$109.00 to C$108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$113.81.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$103.81 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$112.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4479695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

In related news, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. Also, Director Matthew Paull purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

