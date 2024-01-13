Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Agree Realty worth $69,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $892,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.2% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $5,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

