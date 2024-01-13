Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.65.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price objective on the stock.
NYSE:CIB opened at $31.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. Bancolombia has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.8835 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
