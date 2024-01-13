Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CIB opened at $31.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. Bancolombia has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.8835 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

