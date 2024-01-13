Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 11.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.43. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $647.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.