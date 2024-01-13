Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

