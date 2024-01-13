B. Riley Trims Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Target Price to $95.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut Lantheus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lantheus by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.