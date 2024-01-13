Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,939 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Autodesk worth $31,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $242.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $245.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.15.

Get Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.