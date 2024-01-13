ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Canada raised ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.02.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$21.81 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.34 and a 1-year high of C$23.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.