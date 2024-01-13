Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. Anywhere Real Estate has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $776.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.50.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Silva bought 15,000 shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

