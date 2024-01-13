Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

AM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

AM opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

