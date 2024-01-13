Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

