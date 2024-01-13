Analyzing P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) and Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Extendicare and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extendicare 0 0 0 0 N/A P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Extendicare currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.20%. P3 Health Partners has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 281.68%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than Extendicare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

9.4% of Extendicare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Extendicare and P3 Health Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extendicare N/A N/A N/A ($0.26) -21.05 P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 0.39 -$270.13 million ($2,260.66) 0.00

Extendicare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners. Extendicare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P3 Health Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Extendicare and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extendicare N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners -10.73% 2,454.69% 37.99%

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Extendicare on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties. It operates LTC homes and retirement communities, as well as home health care operations under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Partner Network brands. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Markham, Canada.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

