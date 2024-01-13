Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) PT at $14.00

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

STRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.00 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $243.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 354.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.73%. The business had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

