Analysts Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT at $21.50

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100,915.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,716,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 618,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,231,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 414,097 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

