Analysts Set IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $11.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.24. IonQ has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,071.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,845,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IonQ by 485.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IonQ by 8,179.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,402 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

