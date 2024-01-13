Analysts Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) PT at $222.60

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.60.
A number of analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
Globant stock opened at $236.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day moving average of $197.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.43. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $250.39.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
