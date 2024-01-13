Analysts Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) PT at $222.60

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLOB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant Trading Up 3.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Globant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant stock opened at $236.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day moving average of $197.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.43. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $250.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.