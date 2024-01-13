Analysts Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Target Price at $15.39

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

GTES stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

