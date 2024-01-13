Analysts Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Price Target at $24.68

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.82.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,911,000 after purchasing an additional 440,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 993,415 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

