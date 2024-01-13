Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) COO Sells $7,875,640.92 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

