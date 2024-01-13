AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.25.

AMETEK stock opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $165.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

