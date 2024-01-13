American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.240-5.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-5.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

