Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) versus Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Critical Review

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 57.98% 0.15% 0.04% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 9.27% 9.18% 3.82%

Volatility & Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

45.9% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altus Power and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $101.16 million 9.62 $55.44 million $0.52 11.69 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $4.25 billion N/A $215.40 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altus Power and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 7 0 3.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 2 0 3.00

Altus Power presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.03%. Given Altus Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

