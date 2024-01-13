Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 51,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardano Asset Management N.V. now owns 996,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,355,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 76,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.