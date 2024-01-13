Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Cardano Asset Management N.V.

Cardano Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 10.7% of Cardano Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cardano Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $131,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 625.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $2,967,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 76,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

