Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.56.

ACI stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

