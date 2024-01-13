AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of AGNC Investment worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

AGNC stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

