agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,565 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.37% of agilon health worth $26,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in agilon health by 31.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in agilon health by 228.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in agilon health by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

