AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 225.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

About AECOM



AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

