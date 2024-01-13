AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

AECOM Stock Up 1.0 %

AECOM stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.65%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

