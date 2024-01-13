Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 853 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Advisor Partners II LLC decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $107.16 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

