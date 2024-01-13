Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 348 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Advisor Partners II LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.