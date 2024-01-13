Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 18.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Ferguson by 99.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $187.17 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $194.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

