Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 1,046 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

