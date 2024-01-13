Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,999,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Textron by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,220,000 after purchasing an additional 552,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of TXT opened at $79.38 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

