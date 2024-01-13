Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

NYSE ROL opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

