Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average is $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $127.14.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

