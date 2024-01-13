Advisor Partners II LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisor Partners II LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

