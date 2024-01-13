Advisor Partners II LLC Cuts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Advisor Partners II LLC lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,033,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after purchasing an additional 812,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 236,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $129.50 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2,158.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

