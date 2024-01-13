Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 756 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

