Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $224.63 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $230.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,774 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 112.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,701,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.