6,080 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 20.3% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $168.90 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $169.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.