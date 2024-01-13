6,035 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $143.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

