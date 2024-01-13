3,780 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $316.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $329.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

